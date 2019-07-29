Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) is coming to Philadelphia next week for his first public presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania.
Booker, who has previously held fund-raisers in the state, is planning an Aug. 7 event at The Fillmore in Fishtown. The visit to Philadelphia will be part of a campaign swing that takes Booker to major cities in key swing states, including Detroit and Milwaukee.
Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are seen by both Democrats and Republicans as three of the most pivotal states in the 2020 election.
“The stops are the first in a series of events that will take Cory to the places and communities Democrats need to energize and inspire in order to beat Donald Trump in 2020,” Booker’s campaign said in announcing the visits.
Six other Democrats have done public appearances in Philadelphia so far, and seven have visited Pennsylvania during their party’s primary. President Trump has also held a number of rallies in the state, most recently in Montoursville in May.