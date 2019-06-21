Rose Mary Knick, 70, owns 90 acres of rolling farmland and woods in rural Scott Township. Her trouble began in 2008 when a man conducting genealogy research believed ancestors were buried on her property. That man went on Knick’s land to scout around, and concluded that a small area of irregularly patterned fieldstones could be headstones. He told the Inquirer all he wanted to do was "walk into the cemetery, clean it up a little and plant a flag.”