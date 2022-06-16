Parents deciding between the two COVID-19 vaccine alternatives for young children will have a choice between speedy protection for youngsters or a more comprehensive immune response.

Unlike the vaccines for other age groups, though, there are differences between the two options. The Moderna vaccine is administered in a two-dose series, each given four weeks apart. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-shot series, with the first two shots coming over three weeks, but it is only minimally effective until an additional dose administered two months later kicks in.

The difference has to do with the dosages: Modern’s shots each deliver 25 micrograms of vaccines. Pfizer’s much smaller dose, just three micrograms, resulted in the need for an additional shot.

So the Moderna shots can offer their full potency in about six weeks. The Pfizer shots won’t provide full protection for 12 weeks. The benefit of the Pfizer series, though, is that third shot makes it more effective at protecting against the omicron variant, versions of which are the most common COVID strains circulating right now.

The data indicates both vaccines for young children, as they do for older age groups, provide powerful protection against severe illness and death, said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“That’s what you care about,” he said. “That’s what you’re trying to do.”

Offit served on the independent advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration that approved Wednesday both vaccine options.

The advisory panel’s blessing is an important step in the process of getting doses into the arms of kids younger than five years old. Young children could start getting the shots as soon as the beginning of next week, said Offit.

Infants, toddlers and preschoolers are getting access to a COVID vaccine more than a year and a half after the first COVID shots became available, and some parents can’t wait to get their children the shots.

“I feel excited, relieved, still honestly frustrated that it’s taken this long,” said Zachary Risler, an emergency room physician from Philadelphia with three children, two of them under five.

His work as a doctor has made him constantly nervous about bringing COVID home to his unvaccinated children, he said.

“It is great to have a vaccine for children less than five years of age,” Offit said. “I can understand the frustration on the part of a lot of parents.”

Each Pfizer and Moderna shot contains lower dosages than administered to adults and older children, an effort to balance effectiveness with potential side effects. If the doses are too small, the immune response is too weak. Larger doses, though, can cause more concerning side effects, Offit said.

The FDA advisory panel focused on the frequency of fevers, a particular concern in young children, and found about a quarter of children who received the vaccine reported fevers — particularly after the second dose.

“For a six month old, when they have fever they’re treated differently than a 10 year old who has fever,” Offit said.

Rarely, the panel reported, those fevers reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit, Offit said.

For some parents, Moderna’s shorter series is a selling point. DeMauri Mackie of Elkins Park is eager to get the shots for her 3-year-old, Talia Wilkowski.

The higher concentration of each Moderna shot was appealing, Mackie said, after more than two years of limiting her daughter’s activities dues to COVID concerns.

“She hasn’t been inside a store in two years. We don’t take her on errands,” Mackie, a health outcomes researcher, said. “She hasn’t really been inside buildings other than her school and our home in over two years.”