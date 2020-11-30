Now that vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna show promise of being over 90% effective against infection from COVID-19, and the AstraZeneca vaccine appears effective as well, it is critical to do all we can to decrease the damage wrought by COVID-19 until the vaccines becomes available. The FDA advisory committee meets on December 10th, and hopefully the vaccine will be approved and available shortly afterward. If all goes well, a carefully crafted distribution plan will seek to maximize benefits with healthcare workers and medically vulnerable individuals perhaps getting the first doses of the vaccine by the end of the year. Then approximately a month later they will get the second dose of the vaccine, needed for immunity. It is likely that millions of people will be immunized by the spring.