In 2018, William Craig Penglase, 46, agreed to do an interview with NBC10 and provided the station a recording of confessions made by his client, Sean Kratz, and Kratz’s cousin Cosmo DiNardo. Penglase spoke to NBC just days before Kratz was expected to plead guilty for his role in murdering three men after luring them to a farm DiNardo’s family owned under the pretext of a drug deal.