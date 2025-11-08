Man lying down in the middle of North Broad Street critically injured by car

A 33-year-old man lying in the middle of North Broad Street was critically injured when he was struck by a car early Saturday, Philadelphia police said.

The badly injured pedestrian, who police said appeared to be under the influence, had been wandering a desolate stretch of roadway near Huntingdon Street before lying down.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a black Nissan Rogue traveling north struck the man, said police, who did not identify the driver.

The pedestrian, whom police also did not identify, was dressed in dark clothing and was not visible in the night rain, investigators said.

Detectives with the police Crash Investigation Division said the driver immediately stopped, dialed 911, and remained at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics took the injured pedestrian to Temple University Hospital, where he was being treated for a head injury, rib fractures, and internal bleeding and remained in critical condition, authorities said.