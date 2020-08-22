“All eyes are on you. Once you get out there, I mean — a lot of people are a little hesitant to make the first step off the curb, and I said, ‘Come on, we’re together. We can do this,’” said Farrell, who has had multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, for 15 years. “Life for me is all about: Don’t hold back, let’s just kick it in gear and let’s have some fun.”