When Vox Media agreed this year to acquire New York Media in a reported $20 million to $30 million deal, Vox’s chief executive and chairman Jim Bankoff told the New York Times the merger would not result in layoffs. He also said it would not result in its publications, including the Verge, Eater, Curbed, Vox and SB Nation, shuttering. New York Media is the company that owned New York Magazine, the Cut, Grub Street, Intelligencer, the Strategist, and Vulture.