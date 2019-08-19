The 880,000-square-foot office tower, built in 1927 in the Beaux-Arts style with wide, arched entryways, is 29 stories high and was originally named for the Fidelity-Philadelphia Trust. In 1978, the building was added to the National Register, five years before it was turned into the headquarters of Duke & Duke for the Eddie Murphy-Dan Aykroyd film. Today it’s home to a Wells Fargo branch and history museum, as well as other corporate and nonprofit tenants.