Authorities on Wednesday released two images of an unidentified man who they said may have information about the kidnapping and killing of the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr.
The two images taken from surveillance video show a man in a white T-shirt and ripped blue jeans talking on a phone at the counter of what could be a neighborhood store or take-out restaurant.
Curtis Jenkins III, who ran a food delivery business, was lured to a location in Camden’s Fairview neighborhood for a delivery and then was abducted around 11 p.m. on June 30.
His kidnappers demanded a ransom of 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana from his father, Curtis Jr., in exchange for his safe return.
The kidnappers messaged his father an image of the 20-year-old Jenkins, bound and blindfolded.
Jenkins was found dead at about 10 p.m. July 2 inside a garage in the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Camden. He died of asphyxiation, authorities said.
Two men, Brandon Beverly of Westville and Lajen Carr of Sicklerville, have been arrested and charged in Jenkins’ death.
Anyone with information about the unidentified man can contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-614-8078 or the Camden County Police Department at 856-757-7042.