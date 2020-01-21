After nearly 16 years, Bucks County authorities have made an arrest in the disappearance of a Quakertown man.
Daman Smoot, 37, was arraigned Tuesday morning on criminal homicide in the death of Adam Brundage, 27. Smoot has agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder in a deal negotiated with county prosecutors, court records show.
Brundage was reported missing from his apartment in November 2004. The case was reopened in April by local authorities, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Smoot’s arrest.
On Jan. 9, Smoot admitted that he killed Brundage during an argument at a quarry in Hilltown Township, hitting him in the back of the head with a baseball bat. He then buried Smoot’s body in a sand berm at the quarry.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub is expected to discuss the investigation that led to the confession at a news conference Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.