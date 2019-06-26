View this post on Instagram

So, we’re suing the MTA. ⚖️ 📃🚈⠀ •⠀ @mtanyctransit applies their vague advertising guidelines unevenly, which perpetuates a harmful double standard. ⠀ •⠀ Since the MTA won’t take our ads, we need your help. If you believe that all sexualities and genders deserve equal access to public forums, please consider taking a screenshot of our ads and sharing our story with the hashtag #DerailSexism, and mention @dameproducts and @mtanyctransit. Thank you for your support in making the world a happier place, one vulva at a time.