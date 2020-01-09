D’Amico, 40, formerly of Bordentown, pleaded guilty in December to a state felony charge of misapplication of entrusted property, for which he faces five years in prison but could be out after seven months. He pleaded not guilty in October when he was first charged in federal court with one count each of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering, which combined carry a maximum of 30 years behind bars.