Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw involved in car crash in Center City

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Center City, police said.

Outlaw’s official police vehicle and another vehicle were involved in the crash at 15th and Race Streets shortly before 3 p.m., police said.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately available.

News helicopter video from NBC10 showed Outlaw walking around and not appearing to be seriously injured. The left front side of Outlaw’s police SUV appeared to have struck the front passenger side of another SUV. The airbags on the second SUV appeared to have deployed.

It was unclear if Outlaw was driving her vehicle or was a passenger.

Police were shutting down nearby streets, causing a traffic jam in the area.