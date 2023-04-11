Police Commissioner Outlaw is out for a month with a back injury after a car crash

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is expected to be out of work for about a month after suffering a back injury in a motor-vehicle accident two weeks ago, the department said Tuesday.

Outlaw was injured on the afternoon of March 29, after her police SUV collided with an Uber driver at 15th and Race Streets.

The commissioner suffered “injuries to her back” during the collision and has been out of work since, said department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp.

“She is recovering and hopes to be back to work in approximately two weeks,” he said.

Police have said the commissioner’s car was traveling east on Race Street around 3 p.m. when it was struck by an Uber driver in an SUV. The Uber driver was traveling south on 15th Street and “disregarded a red light” at the intersection, the department said, then collided with the commissioner’s vehicle.

Outlaw and her driver were taken to a hospital and had been reported in stable condition.

The Uber driver and a passenger were also taken to a hospital and were in stable condition as well, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Police Department presented testimony to City Council on its proposed budget for the next fiscal year, despite Outlaw’s absence. Council members shared well wishes for her recovery.