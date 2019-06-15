In life, Deputy Sheriff Danté M. Austin’s mission was to bring people together in dignity and love.
That mission continued Saturday in spite of his death, as legions of family and friends, law enforcement brothers and sisters from near and far, and members of faith and community groups — LGBTQ and not — joined to celebrate and mourn a special young man who took his own life June 7.
Loved ones said they still didn’t know what made Austin, 27, the Philadelphia department’s first openly gay member, end his life in the Sheriff’s Office at his desk.
But from the smiling face in the seemingly countless photographs in the chapel of the Church of Saint Luke of the Epiphany to the memories shared by those who knew him and the respect for his role as a leader, people couldn’t seem to help but rejoice in his singular life.
“This was a man who built bridges,” said the Rev. Rodger Broadley in his homily.
In addition to members of the Philadelphia sheriff and police departments, those in the pews included many law enforcement officers from throughout the country, including from New York City, New Jersey and as far away as Chicago, as well as representatives of gay and heterosexual communities and the Army, of which Austin was a veteran.
“He gave us all the courage to be ourselves,” eulogized Amber Hikes, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs.
Before the service, Amber Kee, one of Austin’s siblings, spoke of her brother’s hopes for all.
“He wanted everyone to be who they needed to be when they were a child,” Kee said.
Kee, like others, said she did not know why Austin chose to end his life. He was soon due for a promotion and working toward a graduate degree in public administration. He was respected in law enforcement and the LGBT community. The day he died, he had even gone shopping for himself, the sister said.
“This was not a planned thing,” Kee said. Austin, however, had “battled” depression, for which he had undergone counseling, she said.
If her brother could leave a last message to others who still struggle, Kee said she believes he would tell them “to talk to someone, to get help, not to be alone.”
His legacy, she said, will live on.
“They say sometimes that the great ones, they serve their purpose, and they leave,” the sister said.
“Danté was magic.”
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.