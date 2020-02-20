D’Arcy Rudnay, the head of communications at Comcast and the company’s highest-ranking female executive, is retiring at the end of the year, the company said Thursday.
Rudnay, who has been with Comcast for 16 years, will be replaced by Jennifer Khoury, who will serve as the company’s chief communications officer starting Thursday. Rudnay will remain with Comcast through the end of the year as a senior advisor to cable and media giant’s executive leadership team.
“I can’t thank D’Arcy enough for her friendship and leadership, her unwavering commitment to our success, and her dedication and service to our company,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement. “D’Arcy created our corporate brand and has led our communications strategy through some of the most important milestones in our history.”
Rudnay, 64, joined the company in 2003 when Comcast had $18 billion in annual revenue and 68,000 employees. In 2019, Comcast raked in $109 billion in revenue per year and had 190,000 workers, Roberts noted in an internal memo to employees. Prior to Comcast, Rudnay spent nearly a decade in the financial services industry, including at Radnor-based Lincoln Financial Group.
“We’ve been side-by-side through game-changing acquisitions, including NBCUniversal, DreamWorks Animation and Sky, industry-shaping technological innovations and an incredible period of growth,” Roberts wrote.
Khoury joined the Philadelphia firm more than 20 years ago and has led communications for the company’s cable unit, Comcast said in a news release. She will report to Roberts and Adam Miller, who was also promoted to senior executive vice president of Comcast in addition to his executive vice president role at NBCUniversal.
Rudnay is the latest high-ranking executive to depart or step back at Comcast.
Comcast Senior Executive Vice President David Cohen stepped back from his operational roles at the company in January. He will become senior adviser to Roberts next year. In CEO Roberts’ memo, he said Cohen recruited Rudnay to the company.
Steve Burke, the former CEO of NBCUniversal, stepped down from the role in December and will leave the company in August.