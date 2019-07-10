TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

Kevin Rieck, 46, of Broomall, Pa., who does the cooking for the Tailgate Caravan along with his wife Christine and 4 others who originally made the group in 2013. "We always used to get together for concerts with good food and friends," Kevin said. "It got bigger and bigger and asked friends to chip in and start paying for food. Started to to donate to local food bank and have the mission of feeding our friends, but feed the people in the community."