A 51-year-old man who was living at a Maple Shade care facility has been charged with attempted murder after severely beating his 78-year-old roommate, Burlington County authorities said Wednesday.
David P. Lake was taken into custody Tuesday at the Palace Rehabilitation and Care Center on West Mill Road, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Maple Shade Police Department said.
Lake attacked his roommate, who is immobile and nonverbal, while the victim was in his bed in their room Sunday morning, the Prosecutor’s Office said. The reason for the attack is still being investigated.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was listed in critical but stable condition with severe facial trauma and bleeding on his brain. Lake was taken to a separate medical facility for a psychiatric evaluation and is now behind bars at the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Mount Holly.
It was not immediately known if Lake has an attorney.