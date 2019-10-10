The number of children removed from their families and in the DHS system spiked from 4,200 to more than 6,000 after a policy change during former Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration that privatized many child welfare functions that used to be handled by the city to a network of nonprofits known as Community Umbrella Agencies. The Kenney administration has worked to lower the number of children in the system, which decreased to about 5,600 by the end of March.