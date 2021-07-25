At the cheesesteak stand in South Philly where David Padro Jr. was shot to death last week, family and friends expect to gather at 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a vigil as they prepare for a funeral later this week.

Padro, 22, who lived in Camden and had a passion for day trading and entrepreneurship, was in Philadelphia early Thursday morning with his girlfriend to go to a nightclub when they stopped to eat at Pat’s King of Steaks.

During an argument that, according to the District Attorney’s Office, was over a parking space, Paul C. Burkert, 36, from Reading, pulled out a gun and shot Padro in the shoulder and abdomen, then fled before turning himself in to National Park Police at Independence Mall.

Padro was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

His funeral is planned for Thursday, one week to the day from his slaying in a city that had recorded 314 homicides through Saturday, up 32% over the same time last year, and more people than were killed in all of 2016, according to police statistics.

A viewing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at First Spanish Baptist Church, 6629 Chandler Ave., Pennsauken, N.J., followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service, according to a Facebook post by family.

A GoFundMe campaign for funeral expenses had raised more than $9,100 of the $15,000 goal as of Sunday afternoon.

Burkert is being held without bail at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, charged with murder and weapons offenses, including illegal possession of a firearm, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in 2019 to a felony drug charge in Berks County and was prohibited from having a firearm, records show.

A preliminary hearing in Padro’s killing has been scheduled for Aug. 9. According to court records, Burkert is represented by A. Charles Peruto Jr.