Daylight saving time returns to Philly on Sunday, and the clock-change debate never goes away

Meteorologically, it’s over. Astronomically, the end is near. But almost nothing speaks more eloquently to the sunset of winter than the sun’s waiting until after 7 p.m. to call it a day, as it will on Sunday.

And almost nothing speaks more eloquently to the fact that clocks are on the move again than a fresh wave of conjecture about whether time is about to run out on the twice-a-year time-change ritual. It is a certainty that the ritual will be repeated at 1:59:59 a.m. on Sunday, when the time will magically spring forward to 3 a.m. as daylight saving time begins anew and continues until Nov. 2.

Advertisement

But President Donald Trump is on record as saying that he is in sync with 70% of the U.S. population in calling for an end to the time switch.* (See below.)

Could this really be the year it all ends? Stranger things have happened.

But not too many.

It would take more than a simple executive order, says Jim Reed, an official with the National Conference of Legislatures. It would require action by Congress, which appears to have some other fish to fry, and the White House has been mum.

In the meantime, for the millions who would gladly endure waking up in the dark for the privilege of getting home from work while it’s still light, Sunday is your day to celebrate. The sun will be setting at 7:02 p.m. and won’t set before 7 until Sept. 22. To mark the occasion, here are a few observations as time marches on.

President Trump has said he favors year-round daylight saving time ...

Siding with legions of golfers, restaurants with outdoor dining, and youth-sports leagues on March 11, 2019, Trump posted on Twitter: “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”

... and Trump has said he favors year-round standard time

Siding with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and several other health organizations, on Dec. 11, 2024, Trump posted on Truth Social: “The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time.”

Was the nation ever on year-round standard time?

Yes. The nation didn’t adopt the clock change until 1918. Daylight saving time went into effect on March 31 that year, which happened to be Easter Sunday. Some religious leaders were unhappy at the effects on sunrise services. Congress ended it after World War I, and it became a local option.

Was the nation ever on year-round daylight saving time?

Yes. During World War II, the nation moved up the clocks year-round from 1942 to 1945, in what officially was designated “War Time.” The hour switch then became a local option again until 1966, when the Uniform Time Act divided the clock year into standard and daylight saving time. During the energy crisis of the 1970s, the United States went to year-round daylight saving time, but the experiment was wildly unpopular and abandoned after 10 months.

Regardless of the time change, the days are getting longer, rapidly

The Philly region is experiencing some of the year’s most rapid solar-radiation and day-length gains. The sunrise-to-sunset time jumps an hour and 20 minutes during March, better than 2½ minutes a day. On Sunday, Philly gets 11 hours, 43 minutes, and 18 seconds of daylight, up from 11 hours, 40 minutes, and 41 seconds on Saturday.

The town that sunrise almost forgot

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:19 a.m. in Philadelphia. It will rise at 8:19 a.m. in Ontonagon, Mich., which is at the westernmost edge of the Eastern time zone. At the summer solstice, the sun won’t set until close to 10 p.m. out that way. Sleep experts say late sunsets are disruptive to sleep and body clocks and potentially dangerous. But look at the doughnut, not the hole, say the people at 100.5, a western Michigan radio station. Being at the west end has an advantage: The region “does not suffer from extremely early sunsets in the winter.”

A look at the clock change, by the numbers