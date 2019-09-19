Pennsylvania Senate Democrats on Thursday renewed their call for Sen. Daylin Leach to resign, after an investigation they commissioned concluded that Leach engaged in workplace humor that was at times “unquestionably sexual in nature,” but that his conduct fell short of violating federal discrimination law.
The report, prepared by lawyers from the firm Eckert Seamans, said none of the witnesses they interviewed described Leach’s sexual humor as "directed at or toward any particular individual” but rather generally about newsworthy current events and political happenings.
“Jokes with a sexual context, however, have the potential to create a hostile work environment even if not aimed at any particular individual,” the report noted.
Leach has represented Montgomery County in the legislature for more than a decade. But he’s battled claims over his conduct or comments since late 2017, when an Inquirer article reported claims from women on his legislative staff and campaigns who accused him of inappropriate touching and sexualized jokes.
Leach could not immediately be reached Thursday afternoon, but has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and sued one of his accusers.
The lawyers who completed the review stated that while they found “no evidence of actionable discrimination or harassment in violation of applicable law,” in his behavior, Senate Democrats may interpret their own caucus policies to impose a broader standard.
In the wake of the report’s release, Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa renewed his call for Leach to resign.
“In the aggregate, the behavior outlined here rises to a level that should not be tolerated by anyone,” Costa said in a statement. “I continue to feel that this conduct is unacceptable and irresponsible; this caucus does not and will not condone this treatment of our staff or fellow members."
Several other Senate Democrats, as well as Gov. Tom Wolf and the Montgomery County Democratic Party, have also said Leach should resign.
When Senate Democrats said they had reviewed Eckert Seamans’ preliminary report in June, Leach said he had been “absolved” of “false charges” made against him.
Democrats had retained the law firm in January after an Allentown area resident, Cara Taylor, circulated a private criminal complaint to lawmakers alleging that Leach had sexually assaulted her in 1991.
In their report, the Eckert Seamans lawyers wrote that while investigators “made every effort to attempt to corroborate either Ms. Taylor’s or Senator Leach’s version of events, we were unable to uncover any facts or information to permit us to believe one version of events over the other.”
“Accordingly, without diminishing the beliefs of either party to this dispute, we cannot form any conclusion based on the facts at hand," the report says.
Leach has a pending defamation lawsuit against Taylor.