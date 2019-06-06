HARRISBURG — Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny) on Thursday called for Sen. Daylin Leach to resign following a law firm’s preliminary report on its investigation into sexual assault or harassment allegations levied against the Montgomery County Democrat.
The report described “a lengthy pattern of troubling behavior spanning several years regarding Senator Leach’s interactions with a number of women,” according to a statement released Thursday by the Senate Democratic caucus. Costa, in a separate statement, said the report found evidence of “irresponsible behavior and an unacceptable workplace.”
Senate Democrats on Wednesday met privately with lawyers from the firm Eckert Seamans to hear results of its investigation; the senators had hired the firm to sift through a variety of allegations.
The Democratic caucus did not release that preliminary report Thursday, saying that senators had requested additional information and a final version would be produced at some unspecified point in the future.
Costa wrote that: “Senator Leach’s course of conduct created an unprofessional and sexualized environment. That should not be tolerated in any workplace; we will not tolerate it here."
Earlier in the day, Leach said in a statement the investigation had “absolved me of false charges made against me” — a claim disputed by the caucus.
“I have always maintained my innocence and said that I had a great deal of compelling evidence which would prove it,” Leach added.
In his statement, Leach linked to a 26-page Powerpoint presentation, which has the logo of law firm Eckert Seamans in the corner. The presentation appears to summarize the firm’s initial findings. In many cases, it lists bullet points, rather than full, detailed descriptions.
One slide at the end of the document, which addresses “Leach’s behavior as a member of the Senate” contains the following bullet points: “No evidence of actionable discrimination or harassment in violation of applicable law or Caucus policies; Senator Leach engaged in joking and humor that was immature and unprofessional; Jokes with a sexual context have the potential to create a hostile work environment.”
The Powerpoint presentation mentions nine sets of allegations, some of which were reported by the Inquirer in 2017, one of which was delivered directly by a woman to Senate Democrats and some of which were uncovered during the firm’s investigation.
It includes several recommendations, including training on sexual harassment and hostile work environment claims and voluntarily applying caucus policies against harassment to campaigns.
Costa announced in January that he had hired Eckert Seamans to investigate a complaint raised by Cara Taylor, an Allentown-area woman who alleges that Leach lured her into oral sex in 1991, when she was 17 and he was a lawyer representing her mother in a criminal case.
Leach has denied the allegation and filed a defamation suit against Taylor and activists who support her. In paperwork from that case, he called the 1991 incident “fictional.”
A slide in the Powerpoint presentation posted by Leach says “certain factual inconsistencies in Ms. Taylor’s recollection of events exist.” It also says she “steadfastly believed her account of what transpired — her testimony on this point was detailed and passionate.”
“Ultimately, credibility disputes occasioned by the passage of time, among other things, may only be resolved through a contested hearing held under oath where witnesses are subject to either criminal or civil process, rules and sanctions.”
Separately, eight women and three men have claimed that Leach inappropriately touched female campaign staffers or subjected them to highly sexualized conversations.
In his statement on Thursday, Leach acknowledged that the report “does say that I have on occasion, used poor judgment in my choice of humor.”
“I have always felt that humor was a force for light in an often very dark world,” Leach wrote. "But the goal was always to make people laugh, and never to make them uncomfortable. I apologize to anyone who may have been offended, and I will work hard to do better.
Costa is not the only Democratic elected official to call on Leach to resign. Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and others have also done so.
One of Leach’s Democratic colleagues, Sen. Katie Muth, also from Montgomery County, circulated a letter to members of the Senate Ethics Committee earlier this year asking for his expulsion.
