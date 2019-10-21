Atlantic City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man whose lifeless body was found in the ocean last week.
The corpse was discovered about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday attached to a jetty off Pacific Avenue. City firefighters worked several hours to remove the body and bring it to shore.
Since then, the police have been working with the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man.
Authorities said the man was more than 40 years old, 5-foot-3, and had weighed about 150 pounds, with a lean build. He was light-skinned, of indeterminate race and ethnicity, with an 8-inch vertical scar on his stomach, and was believed to have had no teeth for a while.
He was wearing a small-size, short-sleeve, collared, button-down Comme Ca ISM Foxes Co. LTD shirt with tan vertical pinstripes.
Tipsters should call 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.