Fracking at the North Pole has caused the earth to shift on its axis, so the town of Centerville (somewhere near Latrobe) now has the near-permanent daylight of the far Northern latitudes. This troubles the town’s laconic sheriff (Bill Murray), but not too much. News that the earth is off kilter registers with him to the same degree as news that one of his neighbor’s cats is missing. Even the spectacle of a disemboweled waitress at the local diner fails to raise his resting heart rate.