“I wanted Biden to run years ago. I know there were certain points where he was not very liberal but he’s changed his mind as people do when they get older. He has so much experience with government - even though Sanders does too, Sanders is too much to the left to beat Trump. We need somebody that is a Democrat way more than we need someone to push the agenda because I don’t think the country’s ready for that right now. We’re ready for change but we need someone who’s willing to work with people.”

Susan Freed Smith, Biden supporter