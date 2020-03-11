“After two decades of operating the George W. Hill facility as a public private partnership, we recognize the council’s desire to transition to government operation," GEO said in its statement. "We will work together with the county to prepare and achieve an orderly transition of facility services. By selecting a date certain of December 31, 2020 for the county to assume operational control, we can ensure a safe and effective transition that is in the best interests of the staff and individuals housed at the facility.”