At least one person was injured when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game that had ended minutes earlier Friday night in Delaware County, police said.

The one victim was described as juvenile. Three people were in custody, police said.

Jack McCaffery, a sports writer for the Delaware County Daily Times, was at the game at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill when he wrote on Twitter just before 9 p.m. that multiple shots had been fired.

He reported that coaches for Academy Park and Pennsbury High School said all their players were safe.

McCaffery later wrote that an audio recording indicated that seven shots were fired.