Pennsylvania State Police on Monday night were conducting a homicide investigation of a gunshot victim found at a vehicle crash scene on I-95 in Delaware County.
Troopers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a reported crash on the interstate in Tinicum Township and found the individual dead with a gunshot wound.
The southbound lanes were still closed shortly before 9:20 p.m. as the scene was being investigated by the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team and the Forensic Service Unit.
State police did not provide more information about the victim or the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation was urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.