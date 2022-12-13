A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating conditions inside Delaware County’s youth detention facility — which was emptied in March 2021 after allegations of rampant abuse were raised — has found systemic problems and a “dangerous absence of oversight” enabled violence, sexual abuse and other maltreatment.

The grand jury report, released Tuesday by the state Attorney General’s Office, did not recommend criminal charges for any former staff at the Delaware County Juvenile Justice Center in Lima, citing statutes of limitations and a lack of admissible evidence.

But it proposed a series of legislative and policy safeguards including state laws requiring each county detention center to have a board of managers, and increasing transparency and accountability around abuse allegations.

“The Grand Jury found the system failed to protect these children and provide them with the tools they needed to reform and grow, instead abandoning them in a dangerous environment with little to no oversight,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor-elect, said he “will advocate for the reforms necessary to correct the system that failed these children.”

According to the 208-page report, young people who’d been detained at Lima testified to having been punched, choked, and slapped by staff in areas not covered by video surveillance. That amounted to half of the facility — and many of those cameras weren’t working. The system was so outdated that staff had to scour eBay for replacement parts.

The grand jury also found “pervasive” sexual misconduct, including harassment of female staff and youth, and sexual relationships between male officers and juvenile residents. One officer was convicted of statutory sexual assault as a result of a 2018 relationship with a minor female who had been detained at Lima; the grand jury found that supervisors had missed opportunities to uncover that abuse earlier.

Some former staff reported that their calls to Childline, the state abuse-reporting hotline, yielded no results.

» READ MORE: Judge empties Delaware County Juvenile Justice Center after allegations of rampant abuse

And, the grand jury found that the center illegally kept minors in seclusion, or isolated in locked rooms — treatment that’s supposed to be a last resort. State law requires a court order if a period of seclusion exceeds eight hours in a 48-hour period. But the grand jury found emails suggesting that officials in some cases sought the orders after the fact, in a manner “entirely contrary to state law.”

In addition, the grand jury cited evidence of even more frequent, informal use of seclusion, for the convenience of staff.

“One detention officer even earned the nickname ‘23 and 1′ — a reference to being locked up for 23 hours and let out for one hour,” the report noted, “because he so frequently kept juveniles locked in their rooms.”

More broadly, the grand jury lamented that administrators disregarded the rights of children and “failed to respect [the] mission” of rehabilitation — creating instead a punitive “kid jail” in which the director referred to detained youth as “felons” though many had not even been adjudicated delinquent of any crime.

The county has not announced whether Lima will reopen, though it has named a new director and board of managers for the facility.

This breaking news story will be updated.