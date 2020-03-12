A Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital early Wednesday after being shot the night before during an attempted robbery in Yeadon, police said.
The 35-year-old deputy was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center around 3 a.m. after being treated for a gunshot wound to his buttocks, said Yeadon Borough Police Chief Anthony Paparo.
Two male suspects remained at large Wednesday night.
Just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, the deputy and a woman acquaintance had arrived in an SUV at his home in the 1300 block of Alfred Drive when he was confronted by an armed man and an accomplice, Paparo said.
The gunman demanded his valuables and the deputy put down his mobile phone, Paparo said. It appeared the armed man may have tried to fire his gun but was having a problem and the deputy attempted to flee. The gunman fired two shots, hitting the deputy once. The woman was not hurt.
Surveillance video shows an unknown vehicle appear nearby when the deputy arrived home and the suspects apparently then took off in the same vehicle.
A spokesperson with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.