One person missing, two are rescued after a boat sinks in the Delaware River

Two people were rescued and a third person was reported missing after a fishing boat sank in the Delaware River north of Philadelphia late Saturday moning, a U.S. Coast Guard official said.

The 20-foot vessel “took some waves” over the bow and sank around 11:30 a.m. when it was “in the Bucks County area,” said Lt. Josh Ledoux.

The third person had not been found as of 9 p.m.

At the time of the sinking, winds were gusting to 25 mph, but it was unclear if weather had any role in the mishap.