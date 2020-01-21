Delbert Africa, a longtime member of the radical MOVE organization, is unrepentant about his part in the bloody 1978 clash between his group and Philadelphia police, which resulted in a police officer’s death and sent Africa to prison for more than 40 years.
“Nothing could have been done differently to stop and curtail that assault by the police on us. It wouldn’t have stopped,” Africa, 73, said Tuesday in his first Philadelphia interview since being paroled from state prison on Saturday.
Africa, one of nine MOVE members who were imprisoned for the 1978 incident, said he is looking forward to reuniting with the surviving MOVE members who were previously paroled to continue the work of challenging what he called an unjust criminal justice system. The fact that the city has had a series of African American police commissioners during his time in prison has no bearing on the inequity in the system, he said.
“I want to keep on pushing the whole front of fighting this unjust system. I want to keep on pushing it and do as much as I can in my time here as dictated by the teachings of John Africa. Keep on working, stay on the move,” said Africa, who is scheduled to speak about his past and future goals at a 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday at the Kingessing Library, 1201 South 51st Street.
Africa says he did not fire a gun during the clash but was nevertheless sentenced to 30 to 100 years in prison because of his affiliation with MOVE, for which he served as minister of confrontation and security. His eight co-defendants received the same sentence. He said the decades behind bars did not break him.
“I’ve been made stronger by the incarceration because of that God force that sustained me throughout the years and made me stronger in my beliefs and understanding that this system is wrong, unjust and racist," he said. "And the way to change it is not only to point the finger at you or anybody else, but to point the finger at myself.”
MOVE was created in 1972 by West Philadelphia native Vincent Lopez Leaphart, who later called himself John Africa and preached an ideology centered on black revolutionary ideas and back-to-nature philosophies. The dozens of members considered MOVE their religion, adopting antitechnology and antigovernment beliefs, while taking on issues ranging from police brutality to animal rights.
In 1977, a federal grand jury indicted 11 MOVE members on bomb-plot charges, after an arsenal of weapons, including 49 pipe bombs and parts, was seized from the group. A year later, the city created an eviction order that sent police to raid MOVE’s Powelton Village home.
Firefighters flushed the house with fire hoses, and police violently removed people. In the end, one shot killed officer James Ramp. Eighteen police officers and firefighters were hurt.
MOVE has always maintained that the bullet that killed Ramp was accidentally fired by police.
The standoff was just the start of the contentious relationship that was brewing between MOVE and the city. By 1980, the group had relocated to the 6200 block of Osage Avenue. Neighbors began to complain to the city about trash, the loudspeaker rants, and concerns about child abuse and neglect in MOVE’s house. After many contempt-of-court violations, Mayor Wilson Goode and Police Commissioner Gregore J. Sambor classified MOVE as a terrorist organization.
On May 13, 1985, the city flew a helicopter over the group’s Osage Avenue home and dropped the bomb that left 11 people dead, including John Africa and Delbert Africa’s 13-year-old daughter. The entire neighborhood was in ruins, with 61 homes destroyed. City officials were found to have acted recklessly, but no charges were filed.
He was among nine MOVE members who were convicted of third-degree murder for Ramp’s death.
Janine Africa, Janet Africa and Eddie Africa were released from prison in 2019. Mike Africa, Sr. and his wife Debbie Africa were released in 2018. Merle Africa died in prison in March 1998 and Phil Africa died in prison in January 2015. Chuck Africa remains imprisoned and is awaiting parole.
“After 41 years, our brother Delbert Africa finally came home from prison Saturday morning January 18th,” Pam Africa, MOVE member and spokesperson for the International Family and Friends of Mumia Abu Jamal, said in a statement.
“His triumphant return after spending four decades behind bars unjustly for charges the government always knew the Move 9 were not guilty of, is being celebrated worldwide! His family and supporters are overjoyed to finally welcome Delbert home where he always belonged. We marked this occasion with a gathering Saturday afternoon with three generations of strong Move family members and supporters.”