On Aug. 8, 1978, MOVE member Delbert Africa climbed out of his basement, and raised his arms to the sky in surrender. The image soon became one of the most iconic photographs in Philadelphia history, as seconds later, police officers were caught on film beating Africa with a helmet and rifle, then dragging him by his dreadlocks. The incident was part of the first armed battle between the Philadelphia Police Department and MOVE, a radical liberation group living at the time in a Powelton Village commune.