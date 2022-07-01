Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a Delaware County man while he was stopped at a red light Wednesday in an apparent road-rage incident.

Police arrested Saddiq Washington, 22, and charged him with first-degree murder and related offenses for the shooting death of King Hua, 54. Washington, of Darby, was arraigned Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Washington fatally shot Hua, 54, as Hua and his wife were stopped at a red light on State Road near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield Township, police said. Hua died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Hua and his wife, township residents who immigrated here from Vietnam, were heading south on State Road in the shoulder lane when a dark-colored SUV pulled slightly ahead of them and stopped, police said. Washington then partially got out of the SUV, which was being driven by a woman, and shot into Hua’s car through its windshield, hitting him twice.

Washington and the woman, who police did not immediately identify Friday, fled the scene.