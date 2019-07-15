The study compared more than 3,000 people in four cohorts — groups born over a multi-year period — of people over 65 who lived in rural, Rust Belt communities south of Pittsburgh and were part of two long-term studies on aging and cognitive function. They were asked questions about their mood each year. The earliest group was born between 1902 and 1911. The most recent was born between 1932 and 1941 and would be 78 to 87 today. The researchers compared people who reported five or more symptoms — enough to qualify at least for “subsyndromal depression” — with those who were more content.