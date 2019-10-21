Destination Maternity Corp., the Moorestown-based store chain, has filed for Chapter 11 protection from its creditors under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in Wilmington as it seeks a buyer to avoid shutting down its Florence, N.J. warehouse and more than 400 stores, employing over 3,000 parttime and fulltime workers.
The company has been for sale since September, four months after chief executive Marla Ryan stepped down under pressure from disappointed shareholders.
The company said it will be able to pay its workers and other costs as it reorganizes in advance of an auction scheduled for Dec 9. Neil Augustine and Peter Johns of investment bank Greenhill & Co. will run the sale.
But in the meantime, Destination Maternity plans to use bankruptcy protection to close some of its stores. “This decision is a difficult, but necessary one,” Lisa Gavales, acting chief executive, said in a statement. She blamed the “very tough choices” on the “challenging retail market.” She added that the company has attracted interest from possible buyers.
Destination Maternity had been based in Philadelphia but moved to New Jersey with aid from that state’s tax incentive programs in 2013.
The company sells pregnancy clothes under the Destination Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Motherhood brands. Read case documents at https://cases.primeclerk.com/DestinationMaternity/.
Robert J. Duffy of Berkeley Research Group is serving as the company’s Chief Restructuring Officer, advised by lawyers from the Washington firm Kirkland & Ellis LP.