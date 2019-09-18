It’s the first Teamsters “roving strike” that’s arrived in Philly in decades, and it comes at a time when strikes are on the rise. The last was likely in the ’70s, when the Teamsters were bargaining with the trucking industry over their national master freight contract. The roving strike is a powerful tool held by unionized workers employed by national companies, as the Baltimore workers of Local 355 can threaten to bring picket lines to other parts of the country. The Teamsters represent 5,000 U.S. DHL workers across 25 locals, including a newly organized group of clerical workers in Seattle.