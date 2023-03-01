From woke to queerbait: Dictonary.com adds 300 new words

Well folx, you’re going to want to see the new entries Dictionary.com has added to describe our collective hellscape. Deadass. And if you didn’t understand that sentence, don’t worry — that’s what these new definitions are for.

Dictionary.com — the popular online dictionary that’s been running since 1995 — announced Tuesday that it added more than 1,500 new, updated, and revised words to its catalog. New entries include modern-day slang terms, like petfluencer: a person who gains a large following on social media by posting entertaining images or videos of their cat, dog, or other pet.

Other updates and revisions include the adjustment of the phrase anti-Semitism to antisemitism, to reflect the widely preferred form of the word. The word’s definition has not changed; it’s still described by the site as “discrimination against or prejudice or hostility toward Jews.”

In total, Dictionary.com announced there were:

313 new entries 130 new definitions for existing entries 1,140 revised definitions

Updating and adding to dictionaries is a common practice across the board. John Kelly, Dictionary.com’s senior director of editorial, said the site’s regular updates are meant to reflect how times change and language evolves.

“The sheer range and volume of vocabulary captured in our latest update to Dictionary.com reflects a shared feeling that change today is happening faster and more than ever before,” Kelly said. “Our team of lexicographers is documenting and contextualizing that unstoppable swirl of the English language.”

Dictionary.com says it uses a set of criteria to decide what words make the cut. Words are added when they’re:

used by a lot of people used by those people in largely the same way likely to stick around are useful for a general audience

New entries added Tuesday include: