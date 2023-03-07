A man who fired a gun after a fight with a security guard at Dilworth Park was arrested, police say

A man who police say fired a gun at a security guard who asked him to leave Dilworth Park last month was charged with aggravated assault and related crimes Monday in connection with that shooting, and he was also charged in a second shooting later that night.

Quiseer Russell, 29, was taken into custody Monday for the Feb. 13 shootings. Russell got into a fight with a security guard after being asked to leave the park and fired two shots at the guard, authorities said.

Russell punched the 29-year-old security guard, who was unarmed, after he told him to leave the park just before it closed at 9 p.m. After punching the guard, Russell pulled out a handgun and fired, missing the guard but shattering the windows of the nearby Rothman Cabin cafe, which is next to the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink.

Nobody was injured in the shooting. The gunman was captured on surveillance video carrying what appeared to be a handgun, and police released a short video clip and asked the public for help in identifying him.

Russell was charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault, possession on an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. He was being held on $950,000 bail.

Hours after the shooting at Dilworth Park, Russell and two other men approached two men at the corner of Broad and Snyder streets and got into a fight, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office said in a statement. Two witnesses tailed Russell in their car after the fight and later reported the crime to authorities.

As the two witnesses, whom authorities did not identify, pulled up alongside Russell near Jackson and Clarion streets, authorities said, Russell fired one shot into their car, hitting one of the people in the leg.

For this shooting, Russell was charged with aggravated assault and related crimes.