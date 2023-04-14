Thieves break into a trailer with nearly $1 million worth of dimes

Thieves broke into a tractor trailer in a Walmart parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday and stole about $200,000 in dimes, leaving in their wake nearly $750,000 in coins scattered across the lot, police said.

At 6:06 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a theft in progress involving a group of 10 or more men at the 4300 block of Byberry Road,. When officers arrived, they found a trailer with the back doors unlocked and dimes scattered all over the parking lot, but the culprits were long gone.

Police later found the driver of the tractor trailer and interviewed him.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are searching for the suspects, who were wearing black clothing and gray hooded sweatshirts, and the getaway cars, a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows, and a dark pickup truck.