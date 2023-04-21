Police issue warrant for suspect in North Philadelphia rec center shooting

Philadelphia police say they have identified the man who shot a 15-year-old boy on the playground outside a North Philadelphia recreation center on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Djean Williams, 20, of the 1000 block of Seybert Street, who police say rode his bicycle into the playground area at Marie Dendy Recreation Center and shot the teen in the back.

Police are searching for Williams, who is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and related crimes.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting, which happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The teen, whom police have not identified, was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital or Children, where he was in stable condition.

Surveillance footage from newly installed security cameras outside the center, helped lead investigators to Williams, police said.

A week before the shooting, city officials held a media event at the center, near North 10th and West Jefferson Streets, to announce the installation of 100 cameras at rec centers across the city, including 11 at the Marie Dendy Recreation Center. The the initiative was intended to create what officials called “Safe Play Zones.”

Nearly 300 incidents of gun violence have occurred around recreation centers and playgrounds since 2019, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

On Friday afternoon, city and state officials are expected to announce a partnership to bring trauma-informed therapy and workshops to six rec centers and 12 summer camps in the some of the city’s most violent neighborhoods.

The Center for Families and Relationships, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit outpatient mental health provider, will be using a $999,000 violence reduction grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to provide therapy at rec centers and camps over the next two years.