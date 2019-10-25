Clean out the greenhouse. In fact, you should have already done this! Empty it out, clean off the shelves and tables, run the Shop Vac, and suck out all the nooks and crannies. Wash benches with the disinfectant of your choice. Vacuum the inside of the glass, and as much of the outside as you can reach; winter sun is not as strong as summer, so the glass should be as clean as possible. Gentle power washing is a great idea. Then replace broken glass, fix loose panes, and caulk cracks. Follow the spiders; they will situate themselves wherever drafts are. Caulk or foam there. Now it’s ready for your plant kids to come home.