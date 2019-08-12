Dock Street Brewing Co. is set to open its South Philly location this week.
The long-running Philadelphia brewery, which first began brewing in town in 1985, will bring a second area location to 2118 Washington Ave. in Point Breeze on Wednesday. The move marks Dock Street’s first spot east of the Schuylkill since the opening of its original location at Two Logan Square in 1990, co-founder Rosemarie Certo said. The brewery’s current home at 50th and Baltimore Ave. in West Philly opened in 2007.
Dubbed Dock Street South, the new location, at 10,500 square feet, will feature a taproom and production facility that will quadruple the company’s brewing capacity, a release states. The production area will focus on brewing and canning Dock Street’s staple beers, such as its Rye IPA and Bohemian Pilsner, along with seasonal releases like Winter Haze and Barracuda. Dock Street West, meanwhile, “will be where new and experimental brews are concocted,” Certo said.
“We brewed over 50 styles last year, and have no plans of that number going down now that we have two operations,” head brewer Mark Russell said. “Our taps are always a mix of staples and one-offs, and I plan to keep it that way.”
On the service side, Dock Street South will feature seating for 120 guests, plus a 24-seat bar that will have 12 beers on tap at any given time, plus a variety of hand-pumped cask beers and takeout options. The kitchen, which is headed up by chef Peter Pray, will focus on a rotisserie menu, as well as small plates with Mediterranean and Sicilian flair. But unlike with Dock Street West, wood-fired pizza will not be on the menu.
“We already have phenomenal wood-fired pizza at Dock Street West,” Certo said. “Why duplicate what we already have?”
Instead, Dock Street South will feature a coffee bar that will open at 7 a.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. on weekends. On offer there will be espresso and cappuccino, as well as bagels, scones, and other small breakfast bites.
Hours for Dock Street South will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.