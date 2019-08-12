On the service side, Dock Street South will feature seating for 120 guests, plus a 24-seat bar that will have 12 beers on tap at any given time, plus a variety of hand-pumped cask beers and takeout options. The kitchen, which is headed up by chef Peter Pray, will focus on a rotisserie menu, as well as small plates with Mediterranean and Sicilian flair. But unlike with Dock Street West, wood-fired pizza will not be on the menu.