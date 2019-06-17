Then there was the old Presidential Physical Fitness Test, which involved such strength-building exercises as the “flexed-arm hang,” the “standing broad jump,” and the “retreat to the back of the gym in shame.” Best of all was the shuttle run: You ran from one spot over here to another spot over there, picking up a small wooden block at one end and putting it down at the other, then doing it all over again. At the end, you got ... nothing. You didn’t even get to keep the wooden block. But it was a truly educational process, in that it taught the utter worthlessness of the Presidential Physical Fitness Test.