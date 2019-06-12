UpSide in Upland. Members of the Upland Borough Police Department were disturbed by how often they came across abused or abandoned dogs on their patrols. So Lt. Micky Curran reached out to Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue in Media to inquire about adopting a dog for the borough’s station. The nonprofit’s response: “We think we have the perfect dog for you.” Enter Halo, a 5-year-old pit bull whose first owners had kept her locked in a basement in Kensington. She’d then been taken in by a hopeful owner, but was unable to adapt to her new environment. Despite Halo’s underbite, snaggletooth, and dislike of other dogs, Curran decided to give her a chance and brought her to the station in March. The first week she hid under desks, but then quickly embraced her new owners and home. Now, officers walk Halo several times a day and chip in to buy her toys and pay her vet bills. Best of all, she serves as a friendly bridge between police and the community, giving residents a reason to approach and interact with uniformed officers in a positive way. “She’s well-loved now," says Curran.