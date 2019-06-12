UpSide in Upland. Members of the Upland Borough Police Department were disturbed by how often they came across abused or abandoned dogs on their patrols. So Lt. Micky Curran reached out to Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue in Media to inquire about adopting a dog for the borough’s station. The nonprofit’s response: “We think we have the perfect dog for you.” Enter Halo, a 5-year-old pit bull whose first owners had kept her locked in a basement in Kensington. She’d then been taken in by a hopeful owner, but was unable to adapt to her new environment. Despite Halo’s underbite, snaggletooth, and dislike of other dogs, Curran decided to give her a chance and brought her to the station in March. The first week she hid under desks, but then quickly embraced her new owners and home. Now, officers walk Halo several times a day and chip in to buy her toys and pay her vet bills. Best of all, she serves as a friendly bridge between police and the community, giving residents a reason to approach and interact with uniformed officers in a positive way. “She’s well-loved now," says Curran.
Lucky No. 75. Ever since their graduation in January 1944, members of the 181st class of Central High School have gathered for an annual reunion. On May 30, the class celebrated its 75th consecutive get-together. “We have managed, one way or another, to keep it going," said 92-year-old Jules Silk, who spearheads the event. ”I look forward to this every year." The class consisted of 173 young men. Today, 26 graduates remain. They attended their milestone get-together at Marco Polo Ristorante & Bar in Elkins Park.
Going green. On May 30, the Center City District held a tree-planting ceremony to kick off the first phase of its new Plant Center City program. This spring, its goal is to plant 50-plus new trees across the central business district and a total of 200 over the next two years. These leafy additions will bring to 2,500 the total number of trees in Center City. Beyond aesthetics, the trees help absorb carbon dioxide and other pollutants, and add value to area homes and businesses, claims the CCD. To learn more about the program, visit www.supportccdf.org/plantcc.
Loud and proud. Cherry Hill-based Singing Hearts Choral Society of Southern New Jersey performed on May 18 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. The group, whose 40-plus members are mostly retirees and senior citizens, hold weekly rehearsals and perform for other seniors in assisted-living facilities in South Jersey. The nondenominational outfit rehearses at Temple Emanuel. For information about joining, contact president Kathie D’Antonio at sonoma43@aol.com, or visit www.singingheartschoir.org.