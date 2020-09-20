A 65-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl each sustained graze wounds when a Philadelphia police officer fired twice at a dog who attacked him Saturday night, police said.
The dog was struck on a front paw.
According to police, the officer was talking to the woman on the 7800 block of Nixon Street about a fire around 9:15 p.m. when the dog charged him and he fired his gun.
The woman was grazed in the left thigh; the girl, on the head, police said. Both reportedly declined medical treatment at the scene.
The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. Police did not disclose the type of dog.
The officer also sustained knee injuries and was listed in stable condition at Chestnut Hill Hospital, police said.
No other information was immediately available.