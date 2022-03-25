An 36-year-old man was fatally shot after he allegedly attempted to commit an armed robbery inside a Dollar General store Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The alleged attempted robbery occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the Dollar General located at 901 W. Girard Ave., police said. The suspect, who was not identified, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

Police said a gun was recovered. No other details were immediately available.

Fox29 reported that police said the suspect was armed with a “makeshift weapon” shaped like a gun and was shot by the store manager, who has a license to carry a concealed firearm.

In other gun violence Thursday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and right side of his body around 9:10 p.m. in the city’s Wissinoming section, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Mulberry and Devereaux Streets. The teen was taken by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was reported in extremely critical condition.

Police received preliminary information that two males suspected in the shooting also attempted a gunpoint robbery a short time earlier in Mayfair.