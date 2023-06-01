Philadelphia man sentenced to life in prison for chasing down and killing coworker in a Bensalem parking lot

A North Philadelphia man who stabbed his coworker and then ran him over was sentenced to life in prison for the murder on Thursday, with the judge calling it the “worst type of situation.”

Bucks County Judge Raymond McHugh sentenced Dominique Harris, 31, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Michael Pickens, 54, in Bensalem last March. Harris had been in custody since March 30,2022 when he was arrested hours after he stabbed Pickens, his coworker at a Wendy’s restaurant, 50 times and ran him over three times.

A jury found Harris guilty of first degree murder April 20.

As McHugh read the sentence, Harris stood still, watching the judge and not visibly reacting. Pickens’ mother Diantha Pickens Mansur rested her head on the right shoulder of her husband Ershad Mansur, as she wept.

“It was ruthless. It was unnecessary. It was criminal,” McHugh said Thursday.

In an impact statement he read on behalf of his wife and family, Mansur told the court that it was a “great honor” to have Pickens in each of their lives and that it was now time for both families to heal.

“We stand here today not as people who hate, but as people who repent and forgive,” said Mansur. “We love you Michael. There is not a day that goes by you are not in our hearts and minds. In us you will live forever.”

The murder played out in the early morning of March 30. Shortly before 9 a.m. that day, an employee at the Bensalem Beer & Soda distributor called police to tell them they had found blood, a cell phone, and several articles of clothing in the parking lot.

Investigators later found and reviewed surveillance footage from the distributor that showed Harris chasing Pickens before stabbing him more than 50 times around 1 a.m. that day. Harris fled the scene but returned in a silver sedan and ran Pickens over three times, authorities said.

After Harris attacked Pickens, he loaded Pickens’ body into the sedan and drove off. Pickens’ body was later found near the Cornwells Heights SEPTA station.

Harris’ attorney Brandon Ingraham could not be reached for comment. Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy said the family was relieved by the jury’s verdict and grateful for McHugh’s statements Thursday.

“It was a particularly horrific violent crime. The defendant literally lied in wait and brutally murdered Mr. Pickens,” said McElroy. “I think they were incredibly appreciative for the judges words and the jury reaching the verdict that they did.”